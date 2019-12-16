Shalonda Neely has spent the last six years of her life in Duval County, starring at Arlington Country Day her final two years of high school before heading up the road to join Darnell Haney's Jacksonville Dolphins.

She's navigated the adult world since she was 15.

"[But] this year has been the hardest -- just because of what's going on at home," Neely explained after a recent practice.

"Home" is the Bahamas, Freeport to be exact. Although she's spent the last six years in the U.S., Neely spends nearly every school break in her home country and is very close with her family. Her JU "family" has also grown close with Neely's parents.

That's why the entire JU basketball program was on pins and needles the first week of September 2019.

"I live inland Freeport, and we don't flood. For real," Neely explained. "If we flood, it will probably get to about your ankles."

But Hurricane Dorian was no ordinary storm: Neely's home took on five feet of water. The roof partially collapsed. Furniture, clothing and appliances were all ruined.

"When the storm is hitting Abaco and Freeport, Shalonda was at my house with me and my family," second-year head coach Darnell Haney explained. "We were able to get in contact with [the Neely family] for a little while, until phone batteries died."

Once the batteries died, Shalonda -- back in Jacksonville -- had to take over.

"I had to be the one calling the emergency rescue services, stuff like that. It was nerve wracking," she recalled.

"It's still difficult listening to the way they talk about stuff. Even seeing our house now [in pictures]. When my mom came [to Jacksonville] for Thanksgiving, she stayed in the shower for an hour. Because they still don't have good running water. It's running, but it's salty."

"It's gonna take time, but we got life."

But as Shalonda also noted: it doesn't take three months to rebuild everything that was taken away. That's why, as soon as she got back on campus, she took action.

"She was adamant about the relief program," Haney said. "She got with people on campus to make sure the relief program was going."

In compliance with the NCAA, Jacksonville University's Athletics department helped create a GoFundMe to support the Neely's. Shalonda partnered with Carribean student groups on campus in collecting goods to send to loved ones in the Bahamas.

"Everyone was kinda turning to me, in a way," she explained. "People were asking, 'what [are] you gonna do?' So, in a way, they were expecting it -- and that kinda helped, too. Because I was nervous. I had never done anything like that."

Combined with proceeds raised from the Jacksonville University football team's home opener (half of the profits from ticket sales went towards the Neely family), the relief efforts have exceeded $4,000.

More importantly, the Neely's are passing it on: Shalonda's mom has overseen the distribution of the supplies and goods sent over to Freeport.

Haney, who was the lead recruiter for Neely while she was in high school, beams at how much he has seen the redshirt senior grow through this experience.

"They're starting to get back to their normal way of life. But you can still see in Shalonda -- she understands. She wants to make it for her country. She wants to make due with the opportunity shes been presented."

If you would like to support the Neely Family and JU's Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, please visit their GoFundMe page.