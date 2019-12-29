NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Tigers beat Oklahoma 63–28 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, so here's what some sportswriters from across the country wrote about the game.
Oklahoma vs. LSU: Joe Burrow and the Tigers dominate to reach College Football Playoff final - Jacob Bogage, The Washington Post
Five observations from Oklahoma's Peach Bowl loss to LSU - Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
LSU QB Joe Burrow's 7 TD passes in 1st half of Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl shatter record - Mark Schlabach, ESPN
LSU vs. Oklahoma score, Peach Bowl 2019: Tigers demolish Sooners in College Football Playoff semifinal - Barrett Sallee, CBS Sports
Joe Burrow has record-setting day as No. 1 LSU dominates Oklahoma in Peach Bowl - Paul Myerberg, USA Today
Wow! LSU on to the national championship after Peach Bowl blowout of Oklahoma - Brooks Kubena, The Advocate
LSU routs Oklahoma 63-28 in Peach Bowl, advances to national championship game- Creg Stephenson, Al.com
