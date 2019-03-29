With Purdue’s upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, there are now no more perfect NCAA tournament brackets anywhere in the world.

Until Thursday night, the “center road” bracket had correctly picked the winner of the first 49 games of the 2019 tournament, according to NCAA.com.

It was the longest streak of correct bracket picks ever recorded by NCAA.com.

On Monday when NCAA.com talked with Gregg Nigl, the 40-year-old neuropsychologist who created the “center road” bracket, he said he had no clue had such a historic streak going.

For the Sweet 16, he had picked all of the higher seeds.

He wound up getting the first game of the night right. But with 3-seed Purdue upsetting 2-seed Tennessee in overtime, the one remaining perfect NCAA bracket was busted.