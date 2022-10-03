And then there were 2: Perfect March Madness brackets dwindling away

Will there be any perfect March Madness brackets left before the first round finishes Friday night? Probably Not.

WASHINGTON — As Friday night's slate of March Madness games kick off, there are now just two perfect brackets left out of the more than 20 million combined entries for the Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS and Yahoo games.

A number of upsets during the first day of the 2022 men's NCAA basketball tournament wiped out all but a few dozen perfect brackets and Friday's early afternoon games knocked out all but a handful of the rest.

So after 24 games, ESPN has the only remaining perfect brackets. That's out of a reported 17 million entries on its site this year.

And while the two remaining brackets have agreed on their first 24 picks, they have different winners for No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga. So once that game wraps up, there'll be just one perfect bracket left.

Over on Yahoo, its last perfect bracket was busted by Notre Dame's win. While CBS and the Men's Bracket Challenge Game had zero perfect brackets left after No. 10 Miami's 68-66 victory over No. 7 USC and No. 2 Villanova's win over No. 15 Delaware.

Last year, it took just 28 games for there to be no more perfect brackets on any of the sites.

It's believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred just three years ago.

During the 2019 tournament, an Ohio man correctly guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 correct picks was ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the second game in the Sweet 16.

What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.