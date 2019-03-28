Emmy-award winning actor Jim Parsons may be best known for playing the super genius "Sheldon Cooper" on the "Big Bang Theory," but it's his surprising March Madness success gaining him accolades this week.

Ahead of the start of the Sweet 16 games, Parsons has more points so far than any other celebrity bracket being tracked by NCAA.com.

Parsons picked 44 out of 48 games correctly and predicted all three of the biggest upsets in the first and second round.

According to NCAA.com, with 59 points, Parsons would be in a tie for 180th place out of all the brackets in its bracket challenge.

How Parsons got such an accurate bracket to this point was surprisingly simple.

The actor explained during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show that he actually finds it quite "overwhelming" to try and pretend to keep up with college basketball all season and leading up to the tournament.

So how did he explain his "brilliant" picks this year? Parson said he looked at a Yahoo Sports story by Henry Bushnell that ranked all 68 of the contenders by their best chances.

Parsons said he followed that method for about three-fourths of his bracket, but then felt it was getting boring. So after that, he just started picking the upset for each match-up.

And so far, it's paid off.

"That's the science behind my bracket busting leading, I don't even know what you call it," Parsons said. He also admitted that he's been traveling and hadn't seen a single tournament game or checked his bracket yet this year.

"This is as close to a sporting title as I could get," Parsons joked about being the leader of the Dan Patrick Show Celebrity Bracket Challenge.

Depending on how the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight go, Parsons could keep his spot as the top celebrity bracket for a while. He has all four of this year's number one seed teams making it to the Final Four.

Parsons has North Carolina beating Duke in the National Championship game.

Some other top-performing celebrity brackets being tracked by NCAA.com include WNBA star Candace Parker (54 points), TBS star Conan O'Brien (53 points), Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (47 points) and President Barack Obama (45 points).

Meanwhile, only one person in the world has a perfect bracket so far through the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament.