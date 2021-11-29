Reports: LSU to nab Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as new head coach

In a week of stunning college coaching news, this one was perhaps the most stunning.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel is reporting that LSU will land Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as its new head football coach replacing Ed Orgeron.

Thamel's scoop was also reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, who said sources told him that is was going to happen.



After missing out on a chance to poach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, LSU will now do what few, if any programs have done, steal a coach from what was once considered college football's most prestigious program and one that has its own broadcasting contract.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

The Associated Press' Ralph D. Russo called it a "stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football..."

The move comes as Kelly, who is the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, has the Fighting Irish close to yet another College Football Playoff spot. Granted, Notre Dame will need some luck, but at 11-1, it has an outside shot.

Notre Dame has dallied with college football's elite but has never seemed to be able to join the club that recently has included Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State and usually one additional SEC school.

By moving to the SEC, he'll be in direct competition with the same schools he recruited against and powerhouses like Bama, Georgia and Florida and with Texas and Oklahoma on the way.

Earlier in the day, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that LSU was making an "aggressive push" to hire Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to run the program.

Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2010, a tenure which has been highlighted by one trip to the BCS National Championship in 2012, and three College Football Playoff appearances, in 2015, 2018, and 2020, respectively. Prior to his stint with the Fighting Irish, Kelly served as head coach of Division I programs Cincinnati and Central Michigan, and Division II Grand Valley State. Kelly has 263 career wins, which is currently third among active FBS coaches, behind only Alabama head coach Nick Saban and North Carolina head coach Mack Brown. Kelly has also earned a reputation as a gifted recruiter, an asset which is highly sought after in college coaches.

LSU had previously been linked to now-former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley as recently as Saturday, with multiple reports suggesting a deal between LSU and Riley was "imminent." Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday afternoon when he announced he was taking over the program at Southern California.