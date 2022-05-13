x
Arkansas softball chomps Gators; advance to SEC title game

The Hogs will take on Missouri Saturday afternoon for the SEC Tournament title
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, #4 Arkansas softball took care of Florida, 4-1 to advance to the SEC Tournament title game. It was the Hogs fourth win over the Gators this season.

With Florida up by a run the Razorbacks offense scored four runs in the fourth inning. Marlene Friedman had a two RBI single to give Arkansas its first lead of the night.

In the circle Chenise Delce allowed just one run in a complete game effort. 

Arkansas will take on Missouri Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. for the SEC Tournament title. The Hogs have never won the SEC Tournament in program history and haven't played in the title game since 1999. 

