NCAA Track & Field Championships returns to UNF for the sixth time

The University of Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina -- just to name a few. The best of the best will run at Hodges Stadium May 26-29.

Powerhouse track and field programs from up-and-down the East Coast have descended upon Jacksonville for the 2021 NCAA East Prelims. Almost 90 schools will be represented at Hodges Stadium this week; with each school setting up camp on the University of North Florida's campus, many affectionately refer to it as "Tent City," in the same vein as the annual Florida-Georgia Game's "RV City."

But if you ask the officials at the University of North Florida, there's another name they'd prefer to use: Track City, USA.

"We're bringing events here. We're exposing the University to the sport and things of that nature so that, hopefully, Jacksonville can truly become 'Track City,'" Senior Associate AD for Facilities and Operations Ervin Lewis said Wednesday, prior to the start of the day's events.

The NCAA Regional runs May 26-29, with events beginning each day around 1:30 and running well into the evening. A full schedule of events can be found here.

The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

All Session (4-day ticket)

Adults - $40

Youth (under 18) - $35

Senior (over 65) - $35

Military - $35

College Students - $35

Single Session (1-day ticket)