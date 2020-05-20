NCAA D1 Council approves voluntary on-campus activities for football, men's basketball and women's basketball beginning June 1

There had been a moratorium on on-campus activities through May 31

The NCAA has voted towards the first steps of bringing normalcy back to college athletics.

Student-athletes that participate in football, men's basketball and women's basketball at the Division I level will be able to return to campus for voluntary work-out's June 1 through June 30. Previously, all on-campus activities had been suspended through May 31. The D-1 Council that voted on the motion said that other sports and their student-athletes' return will be discussed at a later time; sources told Yahoo Sports that ruling will hopefully come "as soon as possible."

Not all student-athletes for each of those three, athletic teams will be allowed back all at once: its expected that universities will welcome a handful of students back at a time, building back up to a full roster.

Although the NCAA has ruled in their favor, schools will still have to meet state, local and university approval before allowing their student-athletes back on-campus.

There will be no mandate requiring schools to test their student-athletes, coaches and personnel for the coronavirus at this time. Any sort of testing decision will be left up to local and university authorities.