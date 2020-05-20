NCAA D1 Council approves voluntary on-campus activities for football, men's basketball and women's basketball beginning June 1

The NCAA has voted towards the first steps of bringing normalcy back to college athletics.
Student-athletes that participate in football, men's basketball and women's basketball at the Division I level will be able to return to campus for voluntary work-out's June 1 through June 30. Previously, all on-campus activities had been suspended through May 31. The D-1 Council that voted on the motion said that other sports and their student-athletes' return will be discussed at a later time; sources told Yahoo Sports that ruling will hopefully come "as soon as possible."
Not all student-athletes for each of those three, athletic teams will be allowed back all at once: its expected that universities will welcome a handful of students back at a time, building back up to a full roster.
Although the NCAA has ruled in their favor, schools will still have to meet state, local and university approval before allowing their student-athletes back on-campus.
There will be no mandate requiring schools to test their student-athletes, coaches and personnel for the coronavirus at this time. Any sort of testing decision will be left up to local and university authorities.
One athletic director, Ohio State University's Gene Smith, confirmed that football players will return to campus on June 8. On a conference call, Smith said that 9-10 athletes will work out at one time at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center; the facility would then be professionally cleaned before allowing another 9-10 athletes access. Smith also said opening Ohio State's athletic facilities gives student-athletes a "safer" alternative for training, as opposed to local gyms.