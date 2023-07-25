Navy veteran, husband, firefighter Caleb Walker making pro bodybuilding debut

Jacksonville's Caleb Walker has been in the body building game since 2014. Now, he's going pro.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville firefighter Caleb Walker is putting in the work and getting a step closer to making his pro bodybuilding debut. It's a love he developed for the sport while serving in the Navy in 2011. The 38 year old says he did not get serious about bodybuilding until around 2014. He hired a trainer and his look improved.



“I idolized a lot of the old school bodybuilders and I just wanted to see what I would look like. The very first competition that I did I had no idea what I was doing, and the look showed," Walker said.



Walker spends four days a week at the gym about an hour to an hour and a half each day. When Walker is prepping for a competition he is forced to sacrifice a lot. Walker says his wife and three toddlers do not get much of his time.

“It's a little bit selfish because when you're competing for a contest. You really don't have time for anything else. Especially when you work a job like this when you're 24 hours on the job with 48 hours off. A lot of those 48 hours off you have to dedicate toward bodybuilding and most of the time in the day has been spent in the kitchen."

Walker admits at times he feels guilty, but he finds a way to balance being a husband, father and bodybuilder. As the IFBB Tampa Pro draws near he likes the man he sees in the mirror. He’s also keeping expectations within reason. “Just finishing with the best look possible, this is my very first contest and I am very hopeful to win, but I'm also enjoying the movement."