Live Blog: National Signing Day across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's National Signing Day and across the First Coast, student athletes are preparing to make their college choice known.
Below you'll find a list of the Duval County students and the college they’ll be attending.
Raines High School
- Marcel Bowes, Football, Tusculum University
University Christian School
- Orel Gray, FAMU
- Desirrio Riles, Indiana
- Noah Clark, McPherson College
Ribault High School
- Kevin "KJ" Stokes, Football, Savannah State
- Gary Nath, Football, Warner University
Fletcher High School
- Traci Schrock, Beach Volleyball, UNC
- Bruce Wilmington, Boys Basketball, University of Southern Maine
- Aiden Locantora, Boys CC/Track, Jacksonville University
- Jojo Battles, Football, University of Ft Lauderdale
- Ronald Bullard, Football, Campbell
- Chrisitan Childers, Football, St Thomas University
- CJ Davis, Football, Campbell
- Matteo Davis, Football, Albany State University
- Eli Durden, Football, Stetson University
- Jami Joseph, Football, Lane College
- Kalib Moore, Football, Methodist University
- Joel Robinson, Football, University of Ft Lauderdale
- Chris Washington, Football, University of Ft Lauderdale
- Amari Wilson, Football, Campbell
- Davyn Dreibelbis, Girls CC/Track, Lynn University
- Brianna Campos, Girls Soccer, Florida Memorial University
- Sawyer Reynolds, Girls Soccer, Stetson University
- Jadyn Rogers, Softball, Barry University
- Dacie Waterson, Softball, Jacksonville University
- Iman Wright, Volleyball, Bowie State University
First Coast High School
- Anthony Bivines, Football, Howard University
- Miles Smith, Football, Alabama State
- Wisdom Colbert, Softball, Howard University
- Nia Fisher, Softball, St. Petersburgh College
Terry Parker High School
- Lashaun Mays, Football, Tuskegee University
- Charron Dorsey, Football, Ferris State University
- Darrell Sawyer, Football, Warner University
- Jamari Williams, Football, Lane College
Andrew Jackson High School
- Seth Brooks, Football, Clark Atlanta University
- Tyler Fann, Football, Clark Atlanta University
- Terrance Holland, Football, Lane College
- Jeremiah Lovely, Football, Gannon University
- Zariyah Stripling, Softball, Allen University
Westside High School
- Marcus Samuels, Football, Benedict College
Stanton College Prep
- Andrew Stancin, Baseball, College of Central Florida
- Elmehdi Elaoufir, Swim, Florida State University
- Alaina Castenegra, Volleyball, Warren Wilson College
- Madison Mina, Volleyball, Milwaukee School of Engineering
Sandalwood High School
- Savion Blount, Football, St Thomas University
- Evan McKinnon, Football, Butler University
- Purnell Richardson, Football, Butler University
- Alan Basic, Lacrosse, Webber International University,
- Chase Townsend, Softball, Columbia College,
- Zella Wilson, Softball, East Georgia State
- Jarianis Perez, VolleyballAlbany State University
- Ryan Prince, Volleyball, Lake Sumter State College
Baldwin High School
- Nasir Tillman, Football, Webber International University
Ed White High School
- Gabriel Garmon, Football, Tuskegee University
- Tavales Thomas, Football, Valdosta State
Atlantic Coast High School
- Marcello Coleman, Football, Presbyterian University
- Shaku Sangarie, Football, Drake University
- Morgan Stephens, Volleyball, University of West Georgia
Riverside High School
- Omar Hayes, Football, Clark Atlanta University
- Ethan Tookes, Football, Alabama State University
- De'Avary Weeks, Football, Albany State University
- Lyric Hall, Rowing / Crew, Jacksonville University
Wolfson High School
- Joseph Rainbolt, Baseball, Johns Hopkins University
- Misael Alamo, Baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan University
- Alijah Robinson, Baseball, Clark Atlanta University
- Kaili Wery, Lacrosse, William Jewell College