x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Live Blog: National Signing Day across the First Coast

A list of the Duval County students and the college or university that they’ll be attending.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's National Signing Day and across the First Coast, student athletes are preparing to make their college choice known.

Below you'll find a list of the Duval County students and the college they’ll be attending.

Raines High School

  • Marcel Bowes, Football, Tusculum University

University Christian School  

  • Orel Gray, FAMU 
  • Desirrio Riles, Indiana 
  • Noah Clark, McPherson College  

Ribault High School

  • Kevin "KJ" Stokes, Football, Savannah State
  • Gary Nath, Football, Warner University

Fletcher High School

  • Traci Schrock, Beach Volleyball, UNC 
  • Bruce Wilmington, Boys Basketball, University of Southern Maine
  • Aiden Locantora, Boys CC/Track, Jacksonville University
  • Jojo Battles, Football, University of Ft Lauderdale
  • Ronald Bullard, Football, Campbell 
  • Chrisitan Childers, Football, St Thomas University
  • CJ Davis, Football, Campbell
  • Matteo Davis, Football, Albany State University
  • Eli Durden, Football, Stetson University
  • Jami Joseph, Football, Lane College
  • Kalib Moore, Football, Methodist University
  • Joel Robinson, Football, University of Ft Lauderdale
  • Chris Washington, Football, University of Ft Lauderdale
  • Amari Wilson, Football, Campbell
  • Davyn Dreibelbis, Girls CC/Track, Lynn University
  • Brianna Campos, Girls Soccer, Florida Memorial University
  • Sawyer Reynolds, Girls Soccer, Stetson University
  • Jadyn Rogers, Softball, Barry University
  • Dacie Waterson, Softball, Jacksonville University
  • Iman Wright, Volleyball, Bowie State University

First Coast High School

  • Anthony Bivines, Football, Howard University
  • Miles Smith, Football, Alabama State
  • Wisdom Colbert, Softball, Howard University
  • Nia Fisher, Softball, St. Petersburgh College

Terry Parker High School

  • Lashaun Mays, Football, Tuskegee University
  • Charron Dorsey, Football, Ferris State University
  • Darrell Sawyer, Football, Warner University
  • Jamari Williams, Football, Lane College

Andrew Jackson High School

  • Seth Brooks, Football, Clark Atlanta University
  • Tyler Fann, Football, Clark Atlanta University
  • Terrance Holland, Football, Lane College
  • Jeremiah Lovely, Football, Gannon University
  • Zariyah Stripling, Softball, Allen University

Westside High School

  • Marcus Samuels, Football, Benedict College

Stanton College Prep

  • Andrew Stancin, Baseball, College of Central Florida
  • Elmehdi Elaoufir, Swim, Florida State University
  • Alaina Castenegra, Volleyball, Warren Wilson College
  • Madison Mina, Volleyball, Milwaukee School of Engineering

Sandalwood High School

  • Savion Blount, Football, St Thomas University
  • Evan McKinnon, Football, Butler University
  •  Purnell Richardson, Football, Butler University
  • Alan Basic, Lacrosse, Webber International University,
  • Chase Townsend, Softball, Columbia College, 
  • Zella Wilson, Softball, East Georgia State
  • Jarianis Perez, VolleyballAlbany State University
  • Ryan Prince, Volleyball, Lake Sumter State College

Baldwin High School

  • Nasir Tillman, Football, Webber International University

Ed White High School

  • Gabriel Garmon, Football, Tuskegee University
  • Tavales Thomas, Football, Valdosta State

Atlantic Coast High School

  • Marcello Coleman, Football, Presbyterian University
  • Shaku Sangarie, Football, Drake University
  • Morgan Stephens, Volleyball, University of West Georgia

Riverside High School

  • Omar Hayes, Football, Clark Atlanta University
  • Ethan Tookes, Football, Alabama State University
  • De'Avary Weeks, Football, Albany State University
  • Lyric Hall, Rowing / Crew, Jacksonville University

Wolfson High School

  • Joseph Rainbolt, Baseball, Johns Hopkins University
  • Misael Alamo, Baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan University
  • Alijah Robinson, Baseball, Clark Atlanta University
  • Kaili Wery, Lacrosse, William Jewell College

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out