Live updates: National Signing Day 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congrats to all of our student-athletes signing on National Signing Day! This list will be updated throughout the day.
Mandarin HS
Baseball
Grant McGowan – Keystone College
Football
Antewan Murphy – Muskingum University
Victor Wintson – Muskingum Unievrsity
Tony Carter – Washington State
Softball
Sophia Davis – Santa Fe State College
Montana Hunt – Edward Waters College
Raines HS
Football
Kareem Burke – Florida A&M
Carleton Butler – St. Thomas University
Derrick Griffin – Edward Waters
Kyree Hammond – Brown University
Harrison Robinson – Appalachian State University
Bolles School
Baseball
Sully Brackin, College of Charleston
Graham Moore, Villanova University
Jamie Bobigan, SUNY Maritime College
Boys’ Basketball
Ben McGraw, Williams College
Boy’s Crew
David Santamaria, University of California San Diego
Girls’ Crew
Kelly Kim, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cross Country/Track & Field
Colin Duhnoski, Tufts University
Matthew McClure, Emory University
Football
Kade Frew, Air Force Academy
Jakie Judge, Middle Tennessee State University
Bradley Mann, Vanderbilt University (signed in December)
Reed Collins, Lafayette College (signed in December)
Girls’ Golf
Tori Mouton, North Carolina A&T State University
Boys’ Lacrosse
Shep Mitchell, Queens University of Charlotte
Boys’ Soccer
Sean Breuer, Bryant College
Girls’ Soccer
Alexi Pitt, McNeese State University
Boys’ Swimming
Zackary Cheung, Babson College
Martin Espernberger, University of Tennessee
Harrison Herrera, Indiana University
Ethan Maloney, Virginia Tech
Miguel Rojas Newman, Virginia Tech
David Walton, Towson University
Kaan Orhan, Kenyon College
Girls’ Swimming
Faith Khoo, University of South Carolina
Avery Lambert, New York University
Lily Wetherell, University of Tennessee
Alexandra Zorn, Amherst College
Jessica Strong, University of Florida
Faeryn Lee, Roanoke College
Fletcher HS
Baseball
Andrew Veniard – FSCJ
Football
Keely Watson – St. Thomas University
Trey Rose – Western Carolina
Jaylen Harris – Edward Waters
Tariq Riley – Lane College
Jackson Schrock – Coe College
First Coast
Volleyball
Jayda Mikell – Fort Valley State University
Janae Munn – Piedmont University
Baseball
Dylan Fontaine – Florida State Community College
Dylan Cope – Florida State Community College
Softball
Alyssa Julien – Seminole State College
Football
Joshua Boykins – Defiance College
Devin Hopkins – Tusculum University
Tyvier Brown -- TBA
Episcopal School
Rowing
Allie Alton – University of Texas
Reilly Shapiro – Bucknell University
Girls Lacrosse
Sofia Chepenik – Clemson University
Keely Cleland – Arizona State University
Lily Porreca – Palm Beach Atlantic University
Olivia Parker – Piedmont College
Caroline Cavendish – Dickinson College
Boys Lacrosse
Jacob Hauser – Flagler College
Jack Hooper – York College
Football
Ershod Jasey – Butler University
Softball
Peyton Namyslowski – Georgia Southwestern University
Basketball
Mark Flakus – UNF
Girls Soccer
Lauren Ferranti -- Sewanee
Baseball
Austin Eppley – College of Central Florida
Ian Moore – College of Central Florida
Hunter Russell – University of Notre Dame
Hayden Perry – Samford University
Volleyball
Aliyah Nields – East Stroudsburg University
Ridgeview HS
Baseball
Austin Arrocha – Mid-American Nazarene University
Swimming
Gage Quigley – Tennessee Southern University
Volleyball
Elaina Reynolds – Gulf Coast State College
Cross County
James Snipes – Flagler College
Fleming Island HS
Football
Joe Stephens – Army West Point
Cross Country
Ellie Baker – TBA
Softball
Chesney Miles – Converse University
Andrew Jackson HS
Basketball
Jazmine Jackson – Charleston Southern University
Football
Richard Garrett – Western Carolina University
Caleb Francis – Gannon University
Matthew Merritt – Southeastern University
Jalen Sonnier – Warner University
Jeremy Parker – Arizona Christian Academy
Shurron Hester – McPherson College
Ed White HS
Diving
Elisha Dees – University of Florida
Westside HS
Football
Marcus Jones – TBA
Wrestling
Dakota Smith -- TBA
Sandalwood HS
Basketball
Kayla Johnson – Chatham University
Riverside HS
Lacrosse
Da’moun West – William Peace University
Football
Bryce Capers – University of Florida
Rickie Shaw – Wofford College
Masiah Wells – Tuskege University
Middleburg HS
Softball
Mallory Forrester – Flagler College
Kaitlyn Stacy – Union College
Cross County
Kennedy Young – LaGrange College
Baseball
Trent White – Finlandia University
Football
Tanner Peery -- Concord
Oakleaf HS
Atlantic Coast HS
Cross County
Lynn Winkler – Florida State College of Florida
Swimming
Jack Hall – Florida State University
Softball
Jennifer Thames – Agnes State College
Volleyball
Kloe Pinto – State College of Florida
Haley Wojnaroski – Pasco-Hernando State College
Baldwin HS
Football
Dejuan Malpress -- TBA
Wolfson HS
Golf
Sam Davis – Yale University
Swimming
Cece Bailey – Rhodes College
Ty Oliver – Keiser University
Orange Park HS
Maleik Carter
LaQuan Jones
Maddison Claro
Samantha Hardison
Maggie Colgan
Bishop Kenny HS
Swimming
Jeb Brownell – Rhodes College
Andrew Davis – Niagara University
Baseball
Cal Leonard – UNF
Volleyball
Tina Nika – JU
Rachel Skyles – South Florida State College
Football
Baylor Newsome – Army West Point
Andrew Tabor -- Stetson
Creekside HS
Matthew McCoy
Ian Calhoun
Christian Yousefzadeh
Kyra Brenneman
Zack Bender
Kylie Hammonds
Connor McCord
Mana Wilhelm
Dylan Rupprecht
Avery Swinton
Anna Moore
Grace Gavin
Timothy Mai
Avery Dixon
Mia Black
Owen Wilfong
Brenna Robinson
Sydney Campbell
Trenton Stewart
