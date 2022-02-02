x
Live updates: National Signing Day 2022

It's National Signing Day, and high school seniors across the First Coast are signing their Letters of Intent for colleges and universities across the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congrats to all of our student-athletes signing on National Signing Day! This list will be updated throughout the day.

Mandarin HS

Baseball

Grant McGowan – Keystone College

Football

Antewan Murphy – Muskingum University

Victor Wintson – Muskingum Unievrsity

Tony Carter – Washington State

Softball

Sophia Davis – Santa Fe State College

Montana Hunt – Edward Waters College

Raines HS

Football

Kareem Burke – Florida A&M

Carleton Butler – St. Thomas University

Derrick Griffin – Edward Waters

Kyree Hammond – Brown University

Harrison Robinson – Appalachian State University

Bolles School

Baseball

Sully Brackin, College of Charleston

Graham Moore, Villanova University

Jamie Bobigan, SUNY Maritime College

Boys’ Basketball

Ben McGraw, Williams College

Boy’s Crew

David Santamaria, University of California San Diego

Girls’ Crew

Kelly Kim, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cross Country/Track & Field

Colin Duhnoski, Tufts University

Matthew McClure, Emory University

Football 

Kade Frew, Air Force Academy

Jakie Judge, Middle Tennessee State University
Bradley Mann, Vanderbilt University (signed in December)

Reed Collins, Lafayette College (signed in December)

Girls’ Golf

Tori Mouton, North Carolina A&T State University

Boys’ Lacrosse

Shep Mitchell, Queens University of Charlotte

Boys’ Soccer

Sean Breuer, Bryant College

Girls’ Soccer

Alexi Pitt, McNeese State University

Boys’ Swimming

Zackary Cheung, Babson College 

Martin Espernberger, University of Tennessee

Harrison Herrera, Indiana University

Ethan Maloney, Virginia Tech

Miguel Rojas Newman, Virginia Tech

David Walton, Towson University

Kaan Orhan, Kenyon College

Girls’ Swimming

Faith Khoo, University of South Carolina

Avery Lambert, New York University 

Lily Wetherell, University of Tennessee

Alexandra Zorn, Amherst College 

Jessica Strong, University of Florida 

Faeryn Lee, Roanoke College

Fletcher HS 

Baseball

Andrew Veniard – FSCJ

Football

Keely Watson – St. Thomas University

Trey Rose – Western Carolina

Jaylen Harris – Edward Waters

Tariq Riley – Lane College

Jackson Schrock – Coe College

First Coast

Volleyball

Jayda Mikell – Fort Valley State University

Janae Munn – Piedmont University

Baseball

Dylan Fontaine – Florida State Community College

Dylan Cope – Florida State Community College

Softball

Alyssa Julien – Seminole State College

Football

Joshua Boykins – Defiance College

Devin Hopkins – Tusculum University

Tyvier Brown -- TBA

Episcopal School

Rowing

Allie Alton – University of Texas

Reilly Shapiro – Bucknell University

Girls Lacrosse

Sofia Chepenik – Clemson University

Keely Cleland – Arizona State University

Lily Porreca – Palm Beach Atlantic University

Olivia Parker – Piedmont College

Caroline Cavendish – Dickinson College

Boys Lacrosse

Jacob Hauser – Flagler College

Jack Hooper – York College

Football

Ershod Jasey – Butler University

Softball

Peyton Namyslowski – Georgia Southwestern University

Basketball

Mark Flakus – UNF

Girls Soccer

Lauren Ferranti -- Sewanee

Baseball

Austin Eppley – College of Central Florida

Ian Moore – College of Central Florida

Hunter Russell – University of Notre Dame

Hayden Perry – Samford University

Volleyball

Aliyah Nields – East Stroudsburg University

Ridgeview HS

Baseball

Austin Arrocha – Mid-American Nazarene University

Swimming

Gage Quigley – Tennessee Southern University

Volleyball

Elaina Reynolds – Gulf Coast State College

Cross County

James Snipes – Flagler College

Fleming Island HS

Football

Joe Stephens – Army West Point

Cross Country

Ellie Baker – TBA

Softball

Chesney Miles – Converse University 

Andrew Jackson HS

Basketball

Jazmine Jackson – Charleston Southern University

Football

Richard Garrett – Western Carolina University

Caleb Francis – Gannon University

Matthew Merritt – Southeastern University

Jalen Sonnier – Warner University

Jeremy Parker – Arizona Christian Academy

Shurron Hester – McPherson College

Ed White HS

Diving

Elisha Dees – University of Florida

Westside HS

Football

Marcus Jones – TBA

Wrestling

Dakota Smith -- TBA

Sandalwood HS

Basketball

Kayla Johnson – Chatham University

Riverside HS

Lacrosse

Da’moun West – William Peace University

Football

Bryce Capers – University of Florida

Rickie Shaw – Wofford College

Masiah Wells – Tuskege University

Middleburg HS

Softball

Mallory Forrester – Flagler College

Kaitlyn Stacy – Union College

Cross County

Kennedy Young – LaGrange College

Baseball

Trent White – Finlandia University

Football

Tanner Peery -- Concord

Oakleaf HS

Atlantic Coast HS

Cross County

Lynn Winkler – Florida State College of Florida

Swimming

Jack Hall – Florida State University

Softball

Jennifer Thames – Agnes State College

Volleyball

Kloe Pinto – State College of Florida

Haley Wojnaroski – Pasco-Hernando State College

Baldwin HS 

Football

Dejuan Malpress -- TBA

Wolfson HS

Golf

Sam Davis – Yale University

Swimming

Cece Bailey – Rhodes College

Ty Oliver – Keiser University

Orange Park HS

Maleik Carter

LaQuan Jones

Maddison Claro

Samantha Hardison

Maggie Colgan

Bishop Kenny HS

Swimming

Jeb Brownell – Rhodes College

Andrew Davis – Niagara University

Baseball

Cal Leonard – UNF

Volleyball

Tina Nika – JU

Rachel Skyles – South Florida State College

Football

Baylor Newsome – Army West Point

Andrew Tabor -- Stetson

Creekside HS

Matthew McCoy

Ian Calhoun

Christian Yousefzadeh

Kyra Brenneman

Zack Bender

Kylie Hammonds

Connor McCord

Mana Wilhelm

Dylan Rupprecht

Avery Swinton

Anna Moore

Grace Gavin

Timothy Mai

Avery Dixon

Mia Black

Owen Wilfong

Brenna Robinson

Sydney Campbell

Trenton Stewart

