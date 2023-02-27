NASCAR pit crew tire specialists bring dozens of tires for race weeks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR pit crews bring dozens of tires to races.
The person in charge of making sure those tires don't blow is the tire specialist.
Jack Rickelmann is the tire specialist for NASCAR Cup Series Driver Chase Elliott.
Rickelmann is in the pit during races taking pressures of tires when they come off the car.
He then relays that data to the crew chief. The room for error is small.
Rickelmann says Elliott can feel the difference between tires that may only be off a small amount of pressure.
"Biggest challenge is making sure I get my information correct and quickly and get it to the crew chief as fast as I can so we can make changes before the car comes in for the next pit stop. Then keeping all the tire pressures accurate and keeping up with how we change them and keeping track of all that stuff because it can become number soup pretty quick when you're making a lot of changes." Rickelmann said.