MyJai Sanders healthy, working hard ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

A three-year starter at Cincinnati, Sanders helped the Bearcats make their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Raines and Camden County standout Myjai Sanders is getting a second shot to impress NFL coaches, scouts, and executives at his Pro Day.

Sanders was sick during the NFL combine and only weighed 228 pounds. Thursday, Sanders weighed in at 248 pounds at his Pro Day.

A 2020 semifinalist for the Bednarik Award given to college football's best defender, he combines a very good burst with good overall athleticism and quick hands. He's being projected as a fourth-round pick but he's choosing to block out all the mock draft talk.

"Honestly being here with coach Fitz for four years and my coach Deran Wiley, they don't even do media. So, I don't really look at media either. Probably the last time I looked at a mock draft was when my friend was going to the NFL," said Sanders.

However, Sanders admits he'd love to hear his name called in the first or second round.

"It's all in God's hands right now and that's all I can do is wait and pray," he said.

No matter where Sanders lands in the NFL Draft, it's what he learned while playing for the Vikings and Wildcats at home that has him in position to live out a childhood dream.