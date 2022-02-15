After 5 seasons, Greg Biffle returns to Daytona to qualify for the Great American Race

Greg Biffle parted ways with Roush Fenway Racing in 2016 and has not raced in a NASCAR Cup Series race since then.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle hopes to race at least one more time at the Daytona 500 Sunday.

Biffle's last full time season in the Cup Series was in 2016, when he finished 23rd in the points for Roush Fenway Racing. After the season's conclusion, Biffle and Roush Fenway mutually parted ways. He has not raced in a Cup Series race since then.

He finished his career with 19 victories and 175 top ten finishes. His last victory came in 2013 at Michigan.

This year, Biffle, 52, hopes to qualify again at Daytona with NY Racing Team. The team is owned by John Cohen, one of the few Black owners in NASCAR. Biffle will drive the team's No. 44 Chevrolet.

Biffle has not raced in a Chevy since 2002.

I can’t wait to be back on the track tomorrow afternoon trying to help NY Racing Team make the #Daytona500 #44 Posted by Greg Biffle on Monday, February 14, 2022

Biffle participated in Tuesday's practice rounds with the highest finish among non-charter team drivers. He and five other drivers are competing for four spots in the Daytona 500 for non-charter teams.