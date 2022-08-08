Trevor Lawrence, most of first-team offense, will start for Jaguars against Cleveland

Lawrence and Etienne were among 21 players who sat out last week’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game win Canton, a 27-11 loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

Jaguars fans will get a preseason treat: a glimpse of the first-team offense guided by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jags coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday before the team practiced at the Episcopal School’s Knight Campus that Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and the first-team offensive line will start on Friday in the team’s second preseason game against Cleveland, at TIAA Bank Field (7 p.m., FOX).

More on the Jaguars:

"A couple [of] series … not too long,” Pederson said. “Just want them to get a feel of the game and get them working in game situations. It’s a new scheme new faces out there that he’s [Lawrence] working with … just want to have some crisp plays with good execution, try to score a few points.”

Lawrence and Etienne were among 21 players who sat out last week’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game win Canton, a 27-11 loss.

Also playing will be right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who has been nursing a hamstring injury. He is in a battle with second-year player Walker Little for the starting job and Little, by all accounts, played well last week against the Raiders.

Still likely to be held out will be wide receivers Jamal Agnew and Laviska Shenault and running back James Robinson.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com