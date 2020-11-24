Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena arrested in Mexico's Yucatan

Authorities said he was arrested "for problems relating to his ex-partner."

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.

The Yucatan state prosecutors' office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained "for problems relating to his ex-partner." He has not been formally charged yet.

Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan tweeted Arozarena allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman's father. The MLB reportedly is looking into the incident.

Tampa Bay star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico after an incident in which he allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman’s father, sources told ESPN, confirming a Yucatán Ahora report. MLB’s Department of Investigations is looking into it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2020

The Rays have issued the following statement regarding Arozarena's arrest:

“We are aware of reports that Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico. We are gathering more information on this situation, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Arozarena hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay.

