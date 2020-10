JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report today from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Garnder Minshew had X-rays this week revealing multiple fractures and a ligament strain in his right thumb. According to the report Minshew has been feeling pain in the thumb since October 11th.

The Jaguars didn't know about the injury until this week. Minshew and the Jaguars have a bye this week, uncertain if he will be able to return to next week's game against Houston.