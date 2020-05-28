Gardner Minshew playing with a chip on his shoulder in 2020

The Jaguars quarterback is feeling confident heading into his first season as a full time NFL starter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "I think it should put a chip on everybody's shoulder on our team, you know being kind of counted out like that."

Gardner Minshew was not shy addressing the negative outside noise surrounding the 2020 Jacksonville Jaguars. Gardner entering his first year as the full time starting quarterback believes this team can prove a lot of people wrong.

"I think we do have a lot to prove, prove we're not what everybody says about us"

Gardner proved a lot to those who said he made not have been NFL ready in 2019. The 6th round draft selection stepped in following Nick Foles injury in week one by leading the Jaguars to a 6-6 record as the starter.

In 2020 he adds another weapon to play alongside DJ Chark and Dede Westbrook in the offense. Much like Gardner, Laviska Shenault hails from the PAC 12 spending three years as a receiver at Colorado.