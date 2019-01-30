The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced the winning design for their fan designed T-shirt contest Wednesday afternoon.

The winning design is called "Krillin' It" and was created by University of North Florida graphic design major Toni Pepe.

Pepe's design received 54 percent of the more than 1,500 votes.

“My inspiration was a spin of a baseball field and a glove utilizing the quote, ‘killin’ it,’ Pepe said.

The T-shirts will be given out during the April 6 Saturday home game.

As the winner of the contest, Pepe will get to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the game along with receiving 10 free game tickets and 15 of the winning T-shirts.

Opening Day for the Jumbo Shrimp's 2019 season is Thursday April 4, against the Jackson Generals at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.