Sports legend Vincent Edward "Bo" Jackson made an appearance at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game Friday night because he was scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As 7:05 p.m. rolled around, Bo ran to the pitcher's mound accompanied by a child who threw out the pitch instead.

No one was disappointed, though. The crowded cheered.

Earlier, Bo promoted some of his signature dishes that are part of Bo Jackson's Signature Foods, which included his ahi tuna, shrimp and Angus sliders, to a small crowd.

Bo Jackson won the 1985 Heisman Trophy and is the only professional athlete in history to be named both an MLB All-Star and NFL Pro Bowler.