Jumbo Shrimp unveil specialty license plate, bobbleheads

Money from the specialty license plates will go to the St. Johns Riverkeeper.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There's some new shrimp swag you can take around the country while you help out locally.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp unveiled a specialty license plate Friday. They say they're the first minor league team in Florida to offer a specialty plate.

Money from the plates will go to benefit the St. Johns Riverkeeper. The leaders of both organizations say they're excited about the opportunities with the partnership.

Jumbo Shrimp General Manager Harold Craw says it also means the opportunity to unite fans.

"How cool would it be to pull up next to somebody, roll down the window and just like you say, 'Go Gators!' say 'Go Shrimp!'" said Craw. "So it's pretty cool. It's pretty cool, we're very excited about it."

Before the license plates can be made, 3,000 people must commit to buying them. The Shrimp also have special packages that include bobbleheads.

Introducing the Jumbo Shrimp Anniversary Celebration!



In partnership with @SJRiverkeeper, we're the first minor league team in Florida to offer a specialty license tag.



Deposits for 2021 also net you a George Costanza or Stone Garrett bobblehead!



MORE➡️ https://t.co/18YNNd4r5S pic.twitter.com/GRVHv2973c — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) November 6, 2020