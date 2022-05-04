Bishop Kenny High School drumline to be featured at Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day Street Festival

The Opening Day Street Festival begins at 4:00 p.m. and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard will be blocked off between the ballpark and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's 'play ball!' at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night, but the fun starts earlier than that.

The Opening Day Street Festival begins at 4:00 p.m., and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard will be blocked off between the ball park and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for street games, a climbing wall, a DJ and a local high school drumline.

Bishop Kenny High School's drumline will hype up the crowd and put on a show. First Coast News got a sneak peek at the high school.

"I have fun, a lot of fun," said Ashley Santonil, drumline section leader. "Because I'm with my friends and showing off my talent. Come out and see us at the Jumbo Shrimp game!"

"It's so good," said Music Director Shelby Zellen. "They are so much fun to watch. I have a blast. There is never a dull moment in this room, ever. The way they dance and get into it at every event, they put their whole heart into every performance so I get so much out of it."

"Feels good to put on a show for people and to get our school's name out there," Alani Boyd, drumline section leader. "And the drumline too because we don't really get a lot of recognition. It feels really good for them to see us playing and stuff."