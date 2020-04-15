We don't know when sports seasons will resume. We don't know what steps -- no fans, neutral locations -- might be taken to bring live sporting events back. Those are tough questions.

Minor leaguers like the Marlins' Corey Bird were already facing tough questions before the coronavirus pandemic derailed the baseball season.

“You just have no idea where you’re going to end up," the 2019 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder said. "You just go to Spring Training with your body in shape, your baseball skills up to par, ready to make a team."

“My mom was asking me that this morning [what team I was going to be on]. She thought maybe Triple A, maybe Double A."

During this hiatus, Bird is batting for the home team.

As in: he's living and training back home in West Virginia.

“I've been taking the pandemic very seriously," the Marlins 2016 draftee said. "I’m really hesitant to go outside and do anything, but I am comfortable as long as I’m somewhere where no one else is, I’ll go outside and do my training and my weightlifting and running and try to find a place to hit.”

Bird admitted: he may be in the minority, but he's not so sure there will be baseball this summer. In the mean time, all he and his fellow minor leaguers can do is stay ready -- for whenever they're called back up to the plate.

“Really, it's just one of those things where no one knows anything right now. You just gotta keep in shape, keep your swing dialed in."

The 24-year old Bird appeared in 95 games for Jacksonville last season, with three home runs, 29 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and countless web gems. He had the chance to play alongside several big leaguers in Spring Training before it abruptly came to a halt.

That's what is keeping the Marshall University grad going: while the season may be in doubt, he knows his potential is not.

“To be able to compete and get out there and get a couple hits. Chase some balls down in the gap," he said. "Just being around the big leaguers. I know I can compete at that level.”

Like any other year, Bird just needs a team, a season and a shot.