Longtime JU Wlax head coach Mindy McCord takes head coach job at USF

McCord started the Dolphins program in 2010 and helped lead it to eight NCAA Tournaments and two Sweet 16s.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Midy McCord is a program builder, and she accomplished just that at Jacksonville University.

Now she'll be striving to do just that at the University of South Florida as its first head coach in program history.

"I am incredibly humbled to take the reins at USF. Trust me, it had to be the most perfect of opportunities to cause me to leave such a strong labor of love that JU was in my life.

I will forever treasure my relationships at JU and will always remember the incredible success we built from 2010 through last season. I am grateful to so many friends and supporters at JU who supported our program's journey there," McCord said in a statement.

McCord started the Dolphins program in 2010 and helped build it into one of the best programs in the country.