TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Six weeks after firing Willie Taggart, it appears Florida State finally has its guy.

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell has agreed to become the third head coach in Tallahassee in four seasons. This comes after Norvell led Memphis once again to the American Athletic Championship game this past Saturday , and after a nationwide search by Florida State.

The Tigers qualified for a bowl game in each of Norvell’s seasons there, posting records of 8-5, 10-3, 8-6 and 11-1. In those four seasons, Norvell’s offenses have finished in the Top-15 in scoring all four seasons, averaging more than 40 points per season in the last three. Despite only spending four years in Memphis, Norvell sent a slew of players to the NFL, including Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller and the Los Angeles Rams running back Darrel Henderson.

Norvell signed an extension at Memphis following the 2017 season, making him the highest paid coach in college football outside the Power Five conference. According to USA Today Sports, Norvell made $2.66 million annually. However, his buyout was a mere $500,000, something that most definitely appeared to Florida State, who must pay Taggart and his staff nearly $20 million in buyout costs.

Norvell has been at Memphis since December of 2015, when he became the youngest head coach in all of FBS at just 34 years old. The former wide receiver at Central Arkansas previously served as offensive coordinator at Arizona State from 2012 to 2015. Prior to ASU, Norvell spent 2007 to 2010 at Tulsa in a variety of roles, and was a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2006.

Taggart was fired on Sunday, November 3rd, going 9-12 in less than two seasons in Tallahassee. He took over the Noles program after Jimbo Fisher’s abrupt departure for Texas A&M in 2017. Longtime assistant Odell Haggins served as interim head coach then and, more recently, the last month since Taggart was fired. Haggins is expected to coach Florida State in their bowl game.