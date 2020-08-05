A couple weeks after drafting QB Jake Luton out of Oregon State late in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jaguars add to their quarterback room. The eight year veteran Mike Glennon agreed to terms with Jacksonville on Friday.

“Mike is entering his eighth season in the NFL and will bring vital experience into our quarterback room and make us a better football team,” said Head Coach Doug Marrone. “We want to be as strong as possible at every position, and we expect Mike to come in and work hard, compete every day and help our team win.”

Glennon, 6-7, 225, has played with Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16), where he was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his seven-year career, he has completed 488 of 801 passes (60.9 comp. pct.) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. In 2019 with the Raiders, he saw action in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD.

Glennon played in 19 games (18 starts) in his first two seasons with Tampa Bay and threw for 4,025 yards and 29 TDs, including 2,608 yards and 19 TDs as a rookie in 2013. He was named to ESPN’s and PFWA’s All-Rookie teams after becoming the first rookie in NFL history to throw for at least one TD in each of his first eight career starts and was just the fourth rookie in NFL history to post two games with a passer rating of 137.0 or higher.