Norvell gets raise, 3-year extension from Florida State

Norvell earned $4.5 million last year and would have made $7.25 million in the final year of his previous deal.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, whose team ended last season with a six-game winning streak, was rewarded with a three-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $8.05 million annually through 2029.

The school released the contract Wednesday. It will pay Norvell $5.6 million in 2023, $7.6 million in 2024, $7.8 million in 2025, $8.1 million in 2026, $8.3 million in 2027, $8.6 million in 2028 and $8.8 million in 2029. He also gets a $250,000 retention bonus if he's still employed every Dec. 31.

Norvell earned $4.5 million last year and would have made $7.25 million in the final year of his previous deal.

This is the second extension for Norvell, who was hired after the 2019 season. The Seminoles added a year to his contract following the 2021 season. FSU finished 10-3 last season and ranked No. 11 in the final AP college football poll.

The Seminoles beat Florida State and Miami — and scored at least 45 points against both in-state rivals in the same season for the first time. FSU also was the only team to lead its conference in both total offense and total defense. Along with Southeastern Conference heavyweights Alabama and Georgia, FSU was one of three teams to rank in the top 15 in yards per play on both sides of the ball.

“Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole Family can appreciate,” athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “We are proud of the way Coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field."

The Seminoles likely will be a trendy pick in the Atlantic Coast Conference next fall, with quarterback Jordan Travis, standout defensive end Jared Verse, leading rusher Trey Benson and leading receiver Johnny Wilson all returning for another season in Tallahassee.

“I’m grateful for the trust our administration continues to place in me to lead the Florida State football program,” Norvell said. “President Richard McCullough, the Board of Trustees and Michael Alford have been important pieces in our success, and the alignment we have makes me excited for the future of this program.