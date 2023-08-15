Mike Holloway expecting his Terry Parker Braves to be better in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Like so many high school football teams around our First Coast, the Terry Parker Braves have a new head coach.



Mike Holloway is the man charged with getting the Braves back on track.

Terry Parker finished 2022 with a record of 3-7.



Coach Holloway says the team was much better than their final record.



The Braves want to get over the .500 mark this season and hopefully return to the playoffs.



Like so many teams that struggle, the Braves say the root of their problem was division within the team -- but Coach Holloway says that has changed since he took over.