Middleburg running back commits to the University of Utah, a dream that seemed impossible a year ago

After struggling for playing time at Oakleaf, Mike Mitchell transferred to Middleburg where he rushed for over 1,300 yards last year for the Broncos.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Sometimes a change of scenery is all you need.

"Actually, I never knew my skill was going to get me to a college level until this year until I started to get interest. It was always just football is just football for me it's fun, when I got my first offer I was like I can take this seriously," Mitchell said.

After transferring from Oakleaf, Middleburg running back Mike Mitchell burst onto the scene last year. Rushing for over 1,300 yards in just eight games landing him a scholarship at the University of Utah.

"When coach came in here, the first day he came to see me he said 'you're the running back we need, you're big enough, you're strong enough, you look good and he said it'll feel like home," Mitchell said.

Mitchell went from a zero to three star recruit in just one season. His rise has been special and it's been fueled by his tenacious work ethic. Persistence that runs in the family.

"Do it because you have to. You don't start out like that, but if life turns that corner you turn that corner with it or you fold so I turned the corner," Mitchell's mother, Tata, said.

Tata Mitchell is divorced and raised her three kids as a single mother. Mike was her biggest challenge.

"When my daughter was born, he used to take her and she was the football so she would sit on the floor he would run up tackle her down...and what I said was she better not cry she better not cry," Tata Mitchell said.

Her biggest challenge has become one her greatest successes, thanks to Middleburg, Mike's coaches, and his desire make her proud.