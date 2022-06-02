Middleburg HS hosts a celebration for its softball team after its magical state championship run

The Broncos received a police escort and were greeted by hundreds of fans at the school's football stadium.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you win your first state championship in program history, you go all out with the celebration. That's just what Middleburg did for its softball team as it came out strong to recognize the team's first-ever state championship.

"It was electric to come out here and see all of them here supporting us, we loved it," Broncos second baseman, Kaley Barnes, said.

"It was definitely overwhelming and we were kind of overtaken by it. We turned the corner on the escort and were super surprised at how many people filled the stadium for the girls tonight," Broncos head coach, Ashley Houston, said.

The team received a police escort to the school's football stadium where cheerleaders, the band, and a few hundred fans greeted them as the team made its way to the football field.