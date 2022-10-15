Longtime Middleburg High volleyball coach set to retire after '22-'23 season

After 38 seasons of establishing Middleburg volleyball as one of the best teams on the First Coast, Head Coach Carrie Prewitt will be stepping down this year.

MIDDLEBURG, Florida — It was hard to find an open seat at the Middleburg High School gym Monday night as Bronco nation showed up in full force to honor their volleyball coach of 38 years, Carrie Prewitt.

"I'm very honored and I feel humbled that people are out here to celebrate the time that I've been here," Prewitt said.

Prewitt, originally from Chicago, knew she wanted to coach since seventh grade.

After playing in college, she sent out applications to schools around Florida, eventually getting the job at Middleburg.

"Woody Strickland interviewed me over the phone. I'm at Lil Champ at a payphone and he's semis going by interviewed me and called me the next week and told me I got the job. I've been here ever since," she said.

In the last 38 seasons under Prewitt, Middleburg Volleyball has made a couple of final four runs, even finishing as state runner up to Gainesville in 2003.

Prewitt says while the Broncos haven't always had the biggest players…they've prided themselves on out working their opponents.

"We're gonna work really hard to reload every year instead of rebuild is something you can only do because of the foundation the players before you left and so the legacy is really the players year after year after year," Prewitt said.