Miami storms past Florida State in prime time, 52-10

Florida State still searching for answers as Miami continues to gain momentum

This game was over by halftime.

Yes, that's a common cliche in sports, but it was especially true at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night. Miami led Florida State 38-3 at halftime, the most lopsided halftime score in the history of their storied rivalry (the previous record was 31-0 in 1976). The Hurricanes would slow their pace in the second half, but still rolled easily to a 52-10 win.

Transfer quarterback D'Eriq King and the Canes scored touchdowns on each of their first five drives of the evening. King had 260 total yards of offense in the first half alone.

The entire Florida State offense had 59 yards.

King finished 29 of 40 for 267 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 65 rushing yards. Back-up quarterback N'Kosi Perry also threw a touchdown.

Running back Cam'Ron Harris was held to 43 yards on 12 carries, but tallied two touchdowns of his own. Running mate Donald Chaney Jr. also had two touchdowns.

The Canes broke out the turnover chain, too: Bubba Bolden, Jaelan Phillips and Al Blades Jr. all had interceptions.

For Florida State, James Blackman once again got the start going 16 of 26 for just 120 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Freshman Tate Rodemaker made his debut, going 5 of 9 for 47 yards, but he also threw an interception. Back-up quarterback Jordan Travis attempted just two passes, but one ended in a comedy-of-errors interception.

Freshman Lawrence Toafili led the Noles on the ground with 64 yards on eight carries.