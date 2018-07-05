JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Treyaun Webb can’t even drive, but he already has an offer from a Division I football program.

"I was blessed because all my hard work paid off,” Webb said before his practice at Trinity Christian Academy.

The University of Miami Hurricanes made an official offer to the 7th grader last week, according to his coach Verlon Dorminey.

"He's an exceptional athlete,” Dorminey said. "He's a great kid, hard-working kid."

Webb plays on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver, running back and a cornerback

Webb is just under 6-feet-tall and weighs 170 pounds, almost the same size as Jags receiver Dede Westbrook.

While he may be big, what he loves most about the game is the little things.

"Playing what I love, getting familiar with teammates, growing friends, having fun," he said.

His coach says that attitude will help keep him focused as he expects more offers to roll in.

"He's very coachable," Dorminey said. "He's a knowledgeable young man of the game already so, you'll be fine. He'll do a great job"

Meanwhile, Webb believes he got the offer because he didn’t cut corners and he won’t let his success slow him down now.

"It was an honor," he said. "I knew I had to work hard to get to where I am right now but I have to keep going keep going to get better."

Webb played on both the JV and middle school teams last fall, Dorminey said. Next season, he’s joining the varsity team as an 8th grader.

