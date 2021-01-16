Merchandise, season-ticket sales surge after Jacksonville Jaguars hire head coach Urban Meyer

The Jaguars report the team has never seen such an interest in season tickets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The excitement and anticipation is building on the First Coast with former Buckeye's head football coach Urban Meyer coming to Jacksonville. Or, if you want to look at it another way, the former Gators’ football coach is returning to Florida.

That's on top of the Jaguars having the first pick in this year's NFL draft, and it's already showing in a bump in merchandise and ticket sales.

“Urban Meyer is going to be a savior for Jacksonville. Urban here in Jacksonville is going to have Trevor Lawrence if I have anything to do with it," Mathew Smith said.

Mathew Smith owns Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach and is already ordering special merchandise with the announcement of Meyer as the new Jaguar's head coach.

“We’ve already started working on selling a t-shirt that says ‘Uuuuuuurban.’ It’s a bunch of u’s and kind of a play on this drawn out Duuuuuuval for Jacksonville. That one is up for sale on our website right now. We started receiving orders around 1:30 in the morning last night," Smith said.

“You hear our phones ringing off the hook. They’re literally ringing off the hook, and that’s the exciting part of it," Christ Gargani said.

Chris Gargani, vice president of sales and service for the Jags, says he's never seen this level of interest in tickets since the big cats went to the AFC Championship game.

“The excitement and interest is probably at an all-time peak frankly," Gargani said. "Compared to last year at this time, we are probably nine or 10 times where we sat with season-ticket deposits.”

Gargani says the team is currently looking at whether the increased interest could lead to higher ticket prices.

“This is really part of the year, if you will that we evaluate budgets, be it revenue or expense, and that stuff will come to fruition in time to roll out to our current season ticket members in late February or early March," Gargani said.