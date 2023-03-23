Meet Jacksonville's next basketball team: The Jacksonville 95ers

The 95ers will hit the court in March 2024. The team will compete in The Basketball League, which is one level below the NBA's G League.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Basketball fans get ready.

There is a new squad coming to the River City in 2024-The Jacksonville 95ers.

The 95ers president and CEO Kevin Waters held a press conference Thursday, March 23 at the Ritz Theatre and Museum in downtown to make the announcement.

Coach Waters' name might sound familiar because he's the former head coach of the Jacksonville Giants.

The 95ers will be a part of The Basketball League.

Waters says Jerrod Tucker will be the squad's head coach and Duane Joshua will be the 95ers general manager.

The 95ers will play their home games at Edward Waters University.

The team's leadership plans to assemble a talented squad featuring the top basketball players from around Jacksonville.

"Jacksonville has a wealth of talent in terms of basketball and I think it's untapped and unseen around the country. We want that to be shown, we want that to be seen because it needs to be seen," Tucker said.