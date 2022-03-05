MARCH MADNESS! JU knocks off Jacksonville State to advance to ASUN Championship

The Dolphins are now one win away from their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1986. They take on Bellarmine Tuesday night in the championship game.

From 11 wins to 21 -- and counting.

And now, just one win away from an unprecedented, NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Jacksonville University men's basketball team (21-9) held on in a thrilling finish, 54-51 over top-seeded (and regular season champion) Jacksonville State (20-11) in the ASUN Conference Tournament Semifinals. The Dolphins will now travel to Louisville to face Bellarmine, who upset the other No. 1 seed, Liberty, in the ASUN Conference Tournament Championship Tuesday night.

JU has not been to the ASUN Conference Championship since 2009, and has never won the conference crown since joining the ASUN. They last made the NCAA Tournament in 1986.

The Dolphins led 23-18 at halftime of the semifinals, but Jacksonville State came out of halftime to the tune of a 11-2 run. The two squads went back-and-forth, with Kevion Nolan tying the ball-game at 41 on a game-changing three with six minutes to play. Nolan would hit an even bigger three with 1:11 to play to put the Dolphins up 48-44.

Despite some hair-raising official reviews and two turnovers, Nolan, Tyreese Davis and Bryce Workman made free throws down the stretch to seal the deal for JU. In his return to his hometown (and in front of more than 40 family members and friends), Nolan paced the Dolphins with 19 points; no other player scored in double figures JU, despite seven other players finding the net.

In their lone meeting this season, JU lost to Bellarmine in overtime in Louisville 66-63. They've lost just three games since then.

ATLANTIC SUN UPSET: Jacksonville upsets Jacksonville State.



This means that Jacksonville goes to the NCAA Tourney if it beats Bellarmine -- who is ineligible for the NCAA Tourney -- in the title game.



If it loses, then Jacksonville State goes to the NCAA Tourney.



Win on Tuesday night, and its onto the NCAA Tournament for Jacksonville. Because Bellarmine is still a transitioning, Division I program, if JU loses, Jacksonville State would receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.