Lorenzo Hunt still hungry after winning Bare Knuckle Fighting Campionship title

The Jacksonville fighter is looking forward to defending his light heavyweight title belt. Hunt defeated rival, Hector Lombard, in early November at BKFC 22.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hector Lombard was on top of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship world after his cruiserweight title win over Joe Riggs at BKFC 18 in June.

Until an unexpected guest crashed his celebration.

"I knew that he would do something, I needed him to do something," BKFC fighter and Jacksonville resident, Lorenzo Hunt, said.

Lombard punched Hunt in the face twice, a wild scene that had been brewing for a while.

"And being the spoiled ex UFC ex-Olympian that he is he found a way to get to the title without having to fight the number one contender which of course pissed me off," Hunt said.

The skirmish between Hunt and Lombard made waves.

"That was a viral video and the most asked question was who is Lorenzo Hunt? It actually did over a billion hits on Google," Hunt added.

It all worked out for Hunt, who secured a title fight against Lombard in early November. Hunt backed up all the talk and beat Lombard via unanimous decision.

"And I knew I was the better fighter it was just like I was trying to convince the world that I saw aliens and Nah I know what I saw I know what I am I know what I can do and so now the world knows," Hunt added.

Hunt stands at the top of the BKFC world as he holds the light heavyweight belt and the police gazette diamond belt, a belt recognizing his longevity and prestige in the promotion.

Despite all his success, he still wants more.