Watch: Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf tries to go back into huddle after being ejected

Metcalf will likely be fined, but not suspended for the incident in Sunday's Seahawks-Packers game, according to reports.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday's Seahawks-Packers game after he got into it with multiple Packers defenders, aggressively grabbing their facemasks.

After the ejection, Metcalf was seen trying to stay in the game, appearing in Seattle's huddle.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Metcalf will likely face a fine for trying to go back into the huddle after he was ejected, but he likely does not face suspension.

This came with 1:19 left in the game, so it was not an impactful ejection as the Packers were already up 17-0 on their way to a shutout victory.

Get caught up on all things NFL with the Locked On NFL podcast, your daily podcast for NFL news, analysis, rumors and predictions.

Metcalf was ejected, Packers safety Darnell Savage was flagged for taunting and Seahawks offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has been ejected after this altercation with #Packers DB Henry Black.pic.twitter.com/Ry1jdhIOpd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2021

It was what happened after the ejection that really got fans laughing.

On the next play, as Russell Wilson was calling the play in the huddle, Metcalf snuck back into the huddle, listening for the play, even though he had just been ejected.

That's when head referee Brad Allen ran up to Metcalf and pointed to the sideline.

That got announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo laughing in the booth as Allen forced Metcalf back to the sideline.

"You know it's funny, a lot of guys might be able to kind of sneak in, right? But, you know, you're the tallest receiver," Romo laughed.

Awkward: DK Metcalf got ejected and then tried to go back in the game. Ref told him to get off the field.pic.twitter.com/o7rmceexXZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2021

Metcalf, at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, is likely not very good at hide-and-seek.

Metcalf's ejection was the sixth in the NFL this season. He had just three catches for 26 yards in what was a very frustrating offensive performance for Seattle.

The Seahawks are now 3-6 on the year as they will try to bounce back next week at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

DK Metcalf didn't have much to say after latest loss, but says of offensive struggles, "We have to get the ball to our playmakers."



He and Lockett had two catches for eight yards in first half. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 15, 2021

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms