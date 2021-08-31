The Patriots haven’t only given their starting quarterback job to Mac Jones, but Cam Newton got the boot.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots haven’t only given their starting quarterback job to Mac Jones. They’ve gotten rid of Cam Newton altogether.

Newton has been released, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

That’s the biggest shock of all of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut down transactions.

Jones and Newton were viewed as in close competition for the starting quarterback job, but everyone was expecting that if Jones won the job, Newton would be his backup.

Instead, Newton will now hit free agency, and he’ll likely have offers from other teams looking for a veteran quarterback — but he won’t have much time to learn a new offense as he heads to his third NFL team.