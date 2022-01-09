Panthers to face Tampa Bay in last game of the season

The Panthers have lost six straight and 11 of their past 13 games overall.

TAMPA, Fla. — In their final game of the 2021 season, the Carolina Panthers will face the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in the running for the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed, so the defending Super Bowl champions are planning to rest healthy starters for the team's regular-season finale against NFC South rival Carolina.

From DC Phil Snow's comments, sounds like the #Panthers would at least evaluate moving Jeremy Chinn back from S to LB.



Here are his season splits in two years:



2020 (LB): 117 tackles, 2 FF, 2 FR, INT, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 5 QBH



2021 (S): 107 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 sack, 6 TFL, 5 QBH — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 6, 2022

The Panthers have lost six straight and 11 of their past 13 games overall.

The team announced Thursday that it put cornerback Stephen Gilmore and rookie wide receiver ﻿Shi Smith﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

At the end of the Carolina Panthers final home game, also against Tampa Bay, a collection of fans chanted "Fire Rhule," voicing continued frustration over the team's head coach, Matt Rhule.

After that game Rhule said he understood the fans' angst.

"To me it just shows people care," he said. "We're not winning. I have no problem with that. I think our fans have been great -- they support us -- and sometimes you need to be booed."

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts