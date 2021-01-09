NFL preseason power rankings: Brady's Bucs top list, NFC West led by Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the top spot in our preseason power rankings. Where does your team fall?

TAMPA, Fla. — Can you hear the music? We're officially just one week away from the start of the 2021-22 NFL season.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

The first edition is preseason rankings, based on teams' offseason's and preseason performances.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back after Week 1 for our first power rankings of the new season.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On NFL podcast, free and available on all platforms

Preseason Power Rankings

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 record: 11-5, Super Bowl champions

Key players: Tom Brady, QB; Lavonte David, LB; Mike Evans, WR

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Kansas City Chiefs

2020 record: 14-2, lost in Super Bowl

Key players: Patrick Mahomes, QB; Travis Kelce, TE; Tyreek Hill, WR

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Buffalo Bills

2020 record: 13-3, lost in AFC Championship

Key players: Josh Allen, QB; Stefon Diggs, WR; Tre'Davious White, CB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/6

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Green Bay Packers

2020 record: 13-3, lost in NFC Championship

Key players: Aaron Rodgers, QB; Davante Adams, WR; Jaire Alexander, CB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Los Angeles Rams

2020 record: 10-6

Key players: Matthew Stafford, QB; Aaron Donald, DT; Jalen Ramsey, CB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Baltimore Ravens

2020 record: 11-5

Key players: Lamar Jackson, QB; Marlon Humphrey, CB; Calais Campbell, DE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Seattle Seahawks

2020 record: 12-4

Key players: Russell Wilson, QB; D.K. Metcalf, WR; Bobby Wagner, LB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/14

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Cleveland Browns

2020 record: 11-5

Key players: Myles Garrett, DE; Nick Chubb, RB; Denzel Ward, CB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Tennessee Titans

2020 record: 11-5

Key players: Derrick Henry, RB; Julio Jones, WR; Ryan Tannehill, QB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/15

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. San Francisco 49ers

2020 record: 6-10

Key players: George Kittle, TE; Fred Warner, LB; Nick Bosa, DE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Los Angeles Chargers

2020 record: 7-9

Key players: Keenan Allen, WR; Joey Bosa, EDGE; Justin Herbert, QB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/17

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

2020 record: 12-4

Key players: T.J.Watt, LB; Minkah Fitzpatrick, S; Cameron Heyward, DE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. New England Patriots

2020 record: 7-9

Key players: Stephon Gillmore, CB; Devin McCourty, FS; Mac Jones, QB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Miami Dolphins

2020 record: 10-6

Key players: Xavien Howard, CB; Bryon Jones, CB; Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. Arizona Cardinals

2020 record: 8-8

Key players: DeAndre Hopkins, WR; Kyler Murray, QB; J.J. Watt, DE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Washington Football Team

2020 record: 7-9

Key players: Kendall Fuller, CB; Chase Young DE; Terry McLaurin, WR

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On WFT podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. New Orleans Saints

2020 record: 12-4

Key players: Alvin Kamara, RB; Cameron Jordan, DE; Demario Davis, LB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Indianapolis Colts

2020 record: 11-5

Key players: Deforest Buckner, DT; Darius Leonard, LB; Carson Wentz, QB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/24

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Dallas Cowboys

2020 record: 6-10

Key players: Dak Prescott, QB; Ezekiel Elliott, RB; Amari Cooper, WR

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Minnesota Vikings

2020 record: 7-9

Key players: Dalvin Cook, RB; Eric Kendricks, LB; Harrison Smith, S

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Chicago Bears

2020 record: 8-8

Key players: Khalil Mack, LB; Allen Robinson, WR; Eddie Jackson, S

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. Las Vegas Raiders

2020 record: 8-8

Key players: Darren Waller, TE; Josh Jacobs, RB; Casey Hayward Jr., CB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/28

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Denver Broncos

2020 record: 5-11

Key players: Von Miller, LB; Justin Simmons, S; Kyle Fuller, CB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Broncos podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. New York Giants

2020 record: 6-10

Key players: Saquon Barkley, RB; James Bradberry, CB; Kenny Golladay, WR

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Atlanta Falcons

2020 record: 4-12

Key players: Calvin Ridley, WR; Grady Jarrett, DE; Matt Ryan, QB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Carolina Panthers

2020 record: 5-11

Key players: Christian McCaffrey, RB; Brian Burns DE; Robby Anderson, WR

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Philadelphia Eagles

2020 record: 4-11-1

Key players: Fletcher Cox, DT; Darius Slay, CB; Jalen Hurts, QB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Cincinnati Bengals

2020 record: 4-11-1

Key players: Jessie Bates, S; Joe Mixon, RB; Joe Burrow, QB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. New York Jets

2020 record: 2-14

Key players: Quinnen Williams, DT; Marcus Maye, S; C.J. Mosley, LB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jets podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

2020 record: 1-15

Key players: Trevor Lawrence, QB; Myles Jack, LB; James Robinson, RB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Detroit Lions

2020 record: 5-11

Key players: T.J. Hockenson, TE; Trey Flowers, DE; Romeo Okwara, DE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Houston Texans

2020 record: 4-12

Key players: Brandin Cooks, WR; Bradley Roby, CB; Desmond King, CB

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 31/32