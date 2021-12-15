Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claims Urban Meyer kicked him, says report

A report from the Tampa Bay Times says Meyer kicked former kicker Joshua Lambo during warm-ups back in August.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The internet is calling for the firing of Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer after a report surfaced in the Tampa Bay Times that suggests he physically assaulted a former player.

The report says Meyer kicked former kicker Josh Lambo during warm-ups back in August. He says he reported the incident to the team's legal council through his agent but never met with them, according to the Tampa Bay Times article published Wednesday afternoon.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for talking to Josh Lambo" tweeted SweetTea @MissLindner. "Jags fans and the people of Jacksonville miss him. I KNEW #UrbanMeyer must have done something to him, and I suspect this is just the tip of the iceberg. #FireUrbanMeyer."

"The team is probably (if they’re sane) trying to build a case to fire him with cause so they can void his contract," tweeted Brian @BrianCinBengals.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo says he was kicked by Urban Meyer during warmups https://t.co/a5zHn5h7S8 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 15, 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero released a detailed report Saturday describing the dysfunctional environment created at TIAA Bank Field over the course of the Jaguars' 2-10, 2021 season.

Among the instances of conflict, in the past two weeks alone:

Receiver Marvin Jones -- one of the locker room's most respected and mild-mannered veterans -- became so angry with Meyer's public and private criticism of the receiver group that he left the facility until other staff members convinced him to come back and had a heated argument with Meyer during practice.

During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they've ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.

Contrary to his public statements that it was injury-related, Meyer ordered Robinson's benching after an opening-drive fumble in last week's 37-7 road loss to the Rams, then had running backs coach Bernie Parmalee stop Robinson from re-entering the game, insisting Carlos Hyde (who played for Meyer at Ohio State) stay in. Only after Lawrence questioned Meyer on the sideline about Robinson's absence was Robinson allowed to return late in the second quarter. (Speaking to reporters this week, Lawrence said: "Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he's got to be on the field and we addressed it, and I feel like we're in a good spot and the whole team, we're good.")

This also comes after a massive controversy back in October that revolved around a video showing Meyer sitting in a bar/restaurant while a woman was seen dancing up to him.