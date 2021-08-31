Jaguars make final cuts for the 53-man roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff their 2021 season on Sept. 12 against the Houston Texans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars cut several players to officially bring their roster to 53 players ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Each NFL franchise was to have their final preseason cuts completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Jaguars waived 18 players, including:

CB Lorenzo Burns (Arizona)

WR Jalen Camp (Georgia Tech)

DT Doug Costin (Miami, OH)

WR Jeff Cotton Jr. (Idaho)

RB Nathan Cottrell (Georgia Tech)

TE Tyler Davis (Georgia Tech)

TE Ben Ellefson (North Dakota State)

WR Josh Hammond (Florida)

WR Collin Johnson (Texas)

WR Tevin Jones (Memphis)

QB Jake Luton (Oregon State)

OL KC McDermott (Miami, FL)

RB Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska)

OL Austen Pleasants (Ohio)

DB Brandon Rusnak (Michigan)

OL Badara Traore (LSU)

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (MIssouri)

LB Quincy Williams (Murray State)

The Jaguars also released the following six players:

WR Pharoh Cooper (South Carolina)

WR Phillip Dorsett II (Miami, FL)

OL Jermaine Eluemunor (Texas A&M)

WR Devin Smith (Ohio State)

WR Laquon Treadwell (Ole Miss)

DB Jarrod Wilson (Michigan)

The Jags wrapped up their preseason with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys on August 29. On Sept 12., Jacksonville will open its season in Houston against the Texans.

The first home game for Jacksonville will be the following week against the Denver Broncos.