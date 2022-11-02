Jaguars extend OL Tyler Shatley's contract

Shatley has appeared in 111 games during his eight-year career in Jacksonville, including 33 starts.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday the team extended offensive lineman Tyler Shatley's contract.

Shatley is a longtime member of the Jaguars, making 33 starts during his eight-year career. He was one of three undrafted rookies who made the opening day roster in 2014.

Last year, Shatley, who played college football at Clemson, started eight games at center.

During his years playing for the Clemson Tigers, Shatley played fullback and defensive line before shifting to the offensive line in 2012.