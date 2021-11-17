Jaguars designate Brandon Linder, James O'Shaughnessy to return

The veteran center and veteran tight end have been on the Reserve/Injured List with ankle injuries. James Robinson and Myles Jack also DNP on Wednesday

Two steps forward, one step back on the injury front for the Jaguars.

Center Brandon Linder (ankle/MCL sprain) and tight end James O'Shaughnessy (ankle) were both designated to return off the Reserve/Injured List on Wednesday morning. Linder has not played since Week Five against the Titans. O'Shaughnessy has not played since the Jaguars' Week Two loss to the Broncos. Both participated in team drills and warm-up's with helmets for the first time Wednesday.

However, the Jaguars continue to have to monitor star running back James Robinson's nagging heel injury. Robinson has also hinted that, in hurting his heel in a sideline collision Week Eight in Seattle, he also hyperextended his knee. Wednesday's Injury Report reflected both injuries.

Linebacker Myles Jack also did not practice Wednesday with a lingering knee injury of his won. Jack did not practice Wednesday or Thursday last week, but was a full participant on Friday and played 100-percent of the snaps against the Colts.

"It's easy [rehabilitation]," Jack told First Coast News last Thursday. "We're like 'the Wolverine.' Heal up and get right back to it."

Punter Logan Cooke (knee) and Logan Cooke (shoulder) were Limited at Wednesday's practice.