Jaguars acquire TE Dan Arnold in trade with Carolina Panthers

In exchange for Arnold, the Jaguars traded away second-year cornerback CJ Henderson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars added a new tight end to the roster Monday in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars acquired Dan Arnold in exchange for CJ Henderson.

Arnold, 26, is in his fifth NFL season, having been signed by New Orleans in 2017 and then by Arizona in 2019. He was most recently signed by the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of the 2021 season.

His greatest success came in 2020 for the Cardinals when he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career. The Milwaukee, WI native caught 31 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

So far this season, he has seven receptions for 84 yards.

Cornerback CJ Henderson, who will now go to the Panthers, is in his second year in the NFL, having been drafted by Jacksonville in 2020.

He has played in only 10 games over his two seasons in Jacksonville, accounting for 43 tackles and one interception.