Mickens was a part of the 2017 AFC runner-up team. He won the Super Bowl with the Bucs last season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, the club announced today.

Mickens, 5-11, 170, has appeared in 32 career games: 16 with Jacksonville (2017-18) and 16 with Tampa Bay (2019-21). In 2020, he appeared in five regular season games with Tampa Bay and four postseason games, serving as the Buccaneers primary return specialist. Mickens returned three kickoffs for 75 yards in the Buccaneers Super Bowl LV victory.

Mickens has totaled 63 punt returns for 499 yards and 27 kick returns for 638 yards, including 39 punt returns for 346 yards and one TD with the Jaguars from 2017-18. He has also caught 13 passes for 135 yards and two TDs.