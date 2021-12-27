Jaguars place 10 players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

According to Sharp Football Analysis, there are 227 NFL players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The latest surge of COVID-19 due to the omicron variant is starting to afffect the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced Monday that 10 players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

TE Dan Arnold

DT Malcom Brown

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson

TE Luke Farrell

DT DaVon Hamilton

OL Brandon Linder

TE Chris Manhertz

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray

OL Andrew Norwell

DL Jihad Ward

Meanwhile, running back James Robinson has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate themselves until they are cleared for play. Vaccinated players may return to the team after two negative tests within 24 hours while unvaccinated players must isolate themselves for 10 days.