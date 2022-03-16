Jacksonville Jaguars: Free agency tracker for 2022 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars are spending big money to bring several new players to the roster, while cutting ties with some longtime players.
The newcomers reportedly include guard Brandon Scherff, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, linebacker Foye Oluokun, receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Zay Jones.
Here's a list of player comings and goings that First Coast Sports is following.
March 15
- The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with Myles Jack. The team officially released its statement Tuesday.
- The team extended WR Terry Godwin.
- The team sent an RFA tender at the right of first refusal to S Andrew Wingard.
- The Detroit Lions are looking to sign Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. to a one-year deal, according to reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the deal is expected to be worth up to $12 million.
March 14:
- Reports that Washington Commanders guard Brandon Scherff intends to sign with the Jags.
- According to multiple reports, the Jags are set to sign New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million in guaranteed money.
- We're told the Jags and Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun have agreed on a three-year, $45 million deal, with $28 million guaranteed at signing.
- A report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jags will sign former Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk.
- Former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram has agreed in principle to a one-year, $9 million deal with the Jaguars.
- Reports say the Jags and former Raiders receiver Zay Jones have agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with a maximum value of $30 million.
